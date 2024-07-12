Source: Courts applauded as serial rapist jailed 85 years -Newsday Zimbabwe

Tsikwa on Wednesday this week convicted 36-year-old Crispen Bonda of Rugare on 11 counts of rape and robbery.

ZIMBABWE’S justice delivery system yesterday received plaudits after Harare regional magistrate Clever Tsikwa sentenced a serial robber and rapist to 85 years after convicting him on 11 counts of rape and robbery.

Bonda was initially charged with 30 counts of rape and robbery.

The State withdrew the other charges.

Bonda denied all charges, arguing that it was a case of mistaken identity since he was home when the crimes were committed.

Tsikwa, however, suspended 10 years on condition of good behaviour while two years will run concurrently and Bonda will serve an effective 75 years at the Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison.

Reacting to the sentence, children’s rights lawyer Caleb Mtanwa applauded the sentencing saying it recognised their calls for long custodial sentences for rapists.

“For some years, we have been calling for the courts to pass lengthy and deterring sentences in rape and other sexual abuse cases,” he said.

“The law already provides for a sentence up to life imprisonment for rape and aggravated indecent assault. We, therefore, welcome the sentence of 73 years effective.

“We hope and pray that the superior courts, the High Court, in particular, uphold such sentences in cases of those who appeal and, that any pardon or amnesty does not cover sexual offences.”

Child rights expert and human rights lawyer Opal Sibanda said the sentence was a significant judicial response to the extremely serious crime.

“The severity of this offence cannot be overstated. The repeated sexual abuse of minors, especially those as young as 13, inflicts profound and lasting trauma on the victims,” she said.

“This case underscores the critical need for stiffer penalties for sexual abuse to serve as both a deterrent and a reflection of the gravity of such offences.”

Sibanda said children were among the most vulnerable in society and it was everyone’s collective responsibility to ensure their protection and well-being.

“The imposition of a lengthy sentence in this case reflects the justice system’s recognition of the serious harm inflicted upon these young survivors and its commitment to holding perpetrators accountable.

“Such sentences are essential not only for delivering justice to the victims, but also for sending a clear message that sexual abuse, particularly against minors, will not be tolerated.

“It is imperative that we continue to strengthen our legal frameworks and support systems to protect children and prevent such atrocities from occurring in the future.”

Meanwhile, Tsikwa, in his ruling, said Bonda was apprehended by residents while asking for the address of one of his victims, adding that he never explained what he was doing at the juvenile’s place of residence.

He also said one of Bonda’s victims identified Bonda through the clothes he was wearing and his facial features since she was sexually violated on three occasions.

Tsikwa said another victim identified Bonda at a police identification parade and told the court that she remembered him because he was holding a torch.

Bonda raped several juveniles between December 2022 and late last year, while robbing some of his victims and threatening them with a knife before fleeing.