Canada ambassador to Zim meets Minister Mutsvangwa

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

 

Canada’s Ambassador to Zimbabwe Christina Buchan has today (Monday) paid a courtesy call on Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Monica Mutsvangwa at her Munhumutapa Offices in Harare.

The two discussed various areas of cooperation especially in the media sector.

Speaking in an interview after the meeting, Minister Mutsvangwa said Zimbabwe was willing to cooperate with any country for mutual benefit as part of its engagement and re-engagement drive.

She also said she had briefed Ambassador Buchan on the various reforms that have been implemented in the Second Republic

