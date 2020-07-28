PARLIAMENTARY COMMITTEES SERIES 29/2020

Source: Cancellation Notice: ZOOM and FM Radio Virtual Public Hearings – The Zimbabwean

Pension and Provident Funds Bill

Cancellation Notice: ZOOM and FM Radio Virtual Public Hearings

Parliament has confirmed the cancellation of the Virtual Public Hearings on the ZOOM platform [scheduled for earlier today] and on National FM and Khulumani FM [scheduled for tomorrow, Tuesday 28th July].

New dates for the public hearings will be announced by Parliament in due course.

This is part of the measures taken by Parliament in response to the news that two MPs have tested positive for COVID-19. More details can be found in Bill Watch 50/2020 entitled All Parliamentary Activities Suspended until Further Notice sent out earlier today].

