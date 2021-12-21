Source: Car robberies on the increase | The Herald

Crime Reporter

Two motorists have lost their vehicles to armed robbers in the last few days after offering them lifts.

The first motorist lost his Toyota Vitz, US$20 cash and a Huawei cellphone to robbers on December 15.

Police say the suspects posed as genuine passengers, before turning against the Harare driver at around 8pm.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the robbery and warned people against offering lifts to strangers.

Police are still looking for four armed robbers, including two women, who robbed a motorist of his Honda CRV vehicle, two cellphones and US$50 after being offered a lift in Harare on Monday night last week.

The four robbers were offered a lift near Boka Auction Floors when they pretended to be going to Southlea Park in Harare, but along the way, the gang manhandled the driver before robbing him and dumped him.

A report was then made to the police, who are still looking for the robbers.

The robbers struck at the Marirangwe turn-off along Masvingo road and stole from the 48-year-old man his Honda CRV vehicle registration number ACV 5783, two cellphones and a wallet containing US$50. Anyone who can help the police should contact any police station, said Asst Comm Nyathi.

In a related incident, another man lost his car at the 165km peg along Harare-Bulawayo Road.

The man, aged 49, lost a Honda Fit car, US$40, Infinite cellphone and some clothes to four unknown suspects whom he picked in Chinhoyi on the pretext they were going to Gweru.

Investigations are in progress.

Meanwhile, police in Matabeleland South are investigating a fatal hit and run road traffic accident which occurred on December 10, 2021 at 11.30pm at the 39km peg along Bulawayo-Plumtree Road where an unknown motorist ran over a woman pedestrian and did not stop.

A black BMW motor vehicle mudguard was found at the scene. Anyone with information should contact any police station.