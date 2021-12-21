President lays foundation stone at African Liberation Museum

0

Source: President lays foundation stone at African Liberation Museum | The Herald

President lays foundation stone at African Liberation Museum

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

President Mnangagwa laid the foundation stone at the African Liberation Museum in Harare this morning.

Apart from laying the foundation stone, the President received artifacts of the late Vice President Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo that will be displayed at the museum.

He also witnessed signing of a memorandum of agreement for the development of a shopping mall between the Institute of African Knowledge, who are spearheading construction at the site, and the National Social Security Authority.

