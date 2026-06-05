Source: Car smuggling syndicates resurface along Zimbabwe–SA border – herald

Thupeyo Muleya-Beitbridge Bureau

CROSS-BORDER car smuggling syndicates, which had abandoned the Zimbabwe–South Africa border in recent months following a crackdown by security authorities in both countries, have begun resurfacing.

At the height of the crackdown, the syndicates had shifted their operations to the South Africa–Botswana border.

It is understood that stolen vehicles are now being taken to Malawi, Mozambique and Zimbabwe, with some also shipped into Lesotho.

South African police in Limpopo Province have been arresting multiple suspects attempting to transport stolen cars into Zimbabwe via illegal crossing points.

Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Malasela Ledwaba said officers arrested a 24-year-old South African man who was driving a Toyota Prado worth nearly R1 million across an illegal border point into Zimbabwe.

The arrest took place early yesterday morning during an intelligence-driven anti-smuggling operation.

Colonel Ledwaba said the vehicle had been reported stolen in Gauteng Province.

“The relentless efforts by law enforcement agencies to disrupt cross-border vehicle smuggling syndicates yielded positive results after a stolen luxury vehicle was intercepted and a suspect arrested during an intelligence-driven anti-smuggling operation conducted in Limpopo on Thursday,” he said.

“Members of the Provincial Tracking Team and Provincial Investigation Unit, working in collaboration with Limpopo Tactical Response Teams and Tshimollo Security and Investigations, acted swiftly on information received during the early hours of Thursday regarding a vehicle reportedly stolen in Gauteng and allegedly being transported towards the Beitbridge Port of Entry for possible smuggling out of the country.

“The operational team immediately deployed and maintained observation along the R101 South within the Westernburg policing precinct. The suspicious vehicle was subsequently spotted travelling at high speed. The driver ignored police instructions to stop, prompting a high-speed pursuit.”

He said the chase ended at the intersection of the R101 and R519 roads, where the operational team successfully forced the vehicle to a halt and apprehended the driver.

Colonel Ledwaba said preliminary investigations established that the recovered vehicle, a Toyota Prado VX Series valued at approximately R900 000, had been reported stolen in Benoni, Gauteng, on Saturday (30 May), though the month and year in the original report may require confirmation.

The 24-year-old South African man was arrested at the scene and is expected to appear before the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court today facing charges of possession of a suspected stolen motor vehicle, reckless and negligent driving, and driving without a valid driver’s licence.

Smuggling of goods remains rife between the two countries, where the Limpopo River forms a natural barrier and boundary. Commonly smuggled items include cigarettes, alcohol, drugs, stolen vehicles, explosives, and basic commodities such as food and clothing — often moved to avoid paying duty to Zimra.

Valuable minerals such as gold are also smuggled from Zimbabwe, with the Beitbridge border being a major hotspot.