Carnage as rustlers leave trail of death, despair 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Inspector Ian Kohwera

Walter Nyamukondiwa

Mashonaland West Bureau Chief

FOR a pound of flesh, kraals are being ransacked!

For the love of money, thieves are targeting and, in some cases, decimating the prime representation of African wealth — cattle.

The frequency and persistence betrays a well-oiled syndicate that invests in scouting for targets, manpower for quick execution, and a ready market.

Under the cover of darkness, armed to the teeth with knives, sacks and carrying a level of proficiency in de-boning of beasts that has left victims aghast, phantom thieves have terrorised farmers in some parts of Zvimba District.

Kraal after kraal, the thieves have driven out cattle and found a secluded place where they cut out all the flesh, load it into sacks, and disappear into the night.

Goats have not been spared!

Farmers in areas around Banket and Trelawney have lost close to 50 cattle and at least 70 goats in the past two weeks.

On Thursday night, thieves cut the perimeter fence of a cattle pen at Tambowit Estate Phase 2, Plot 21 in Banket belonging to Mr Admire Gora and drove out 21 head of cattle.

They were driven about 2,5km away, and the thieves started slaughtering, skinning, and de-boning nine cattle.

Meanwhile, Mr Masauso Kabata and an employee discovered that there were no cattle in the pen, raising alarm.

“I was on my way from putting out a fire at around 1.30am when I discovered that the pen was empty,” he said.

“I started following the fresh spoor leading to the discovery of meat on the ground. I then informed my colleagues and later on my boss who called the police.”

From Boran to Brahman, the thieves targeted the pride of the pen.

“It was painful to see the head and part of the torso lying lifeless on the ground,” lamented Mr Kabata.

Their arrival disturbed the thieves, and they fled.

On the spot were 37 brand new knives, empty 50kg bags, and 2 bags that had already been stuffed with meat. Farm supervisor Mr Clayton Nyambawo said the theft was a major setback as seven of the slaughtered beasts were expected to produce calves by the end of the year.

“Although in counting we can say, we lost nine cattle, in real terms we lost 14 cattle,” he said.

There were reports of similar acts in Ward 15 on Thursday night, just a few kilometres from Plot 2.

Details are still sketchy.

Mashonaland West police spokesperson Inspector Ian Kohwera confirmed the incident.

“The complainant advised police in Banket, who summoned the canine unit from Chinhoyi. They swiftly attended the scene.

They followed a spoor for about 2.5 kilometres from the complainant’s farm into the neighbouring farm,” he said.

“They suddenly arrived at the scene where the unknown suspects had slaughtered 9 cattle. Thirty-seven knives, 50kg empty bags, and two loaded ones were found at the scene. Twelve cattle were recovered a kilometre away from the scene.”

The trend also occurred in some parts of Mashonaland West province where people are living in fear of losing their livestock.

Entire herds are being wiped out in one night.

The thieves are operating between 8pm and 1am in well co-ordinated raids where cattle are skinned and deboned before being taken away.

A thriving market for meat has emerged.

Mr Evans Chitimbe believes the meat is stolen and taken to restaurants in Harare and surrounding areas.

“If you buy sadza with meat in Harare, especially in Mbare, you just wonder at the size of portion of meat you get,” said Mr Chitimbe.

“There is something sinister about the portions of meat, and the fact that it’s only steak without bones raises a lot of eyebrows.”

He called on police to intervene and stem livestock theft to protect family wealth and the national herd.

Mr Chitimbe said roadblocks targeting the movement of livestock and meat should be increased.

Headman Chitemerere said 47 goats, including two belonging to him, were stolen in his area last Friday.

“My neighbour lost 27 goats in one night, I lost two, and my grandson lost 10 goats. It’s so disheartening to see these things persist in such a manner without a quick solution,” he said.

Zimbabwe has about 5, 6 million cattle and 4, 3 million goats.

Mr Tatenda Pande said communities should organise themselves to protect their livestock.

“While we look to the police to end the scourge of livestock theft that is threatening to empty all cattle pens, communities themselves should take the initiative to protect their livestock through patrols,” he said.

For a quick buck, a farmer lost $8 000 worth of cattle only to recover about $3 000 worth of their investment.

Some of the genes being lost are contributing to the improvement of the national herd.

Everyone needs good things, and even thieves also consider the gene of the cattle and its potential to provide more flesh.

The Boran breed is known for producing flesh, and farmers are breeding them with the local varieties to improve the gene pool.

Police have called on people to come forward with information to ensure that the culprits are brought to book.

“We would like to warn that the long arm of the law will catch up with the culprits behind these acts of theft,” said Insp Kohwera.