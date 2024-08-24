Source: CCC MP Happymore Chidziva sucked into missing teen investigation – Zimbabwe News Now

HARARE – A Harare family has filed a missing person’s report accusing a Citizens Coalition for Change MP of “hiding” a 16-year-old girl.

The family says in a report filed at Budiriro 2 Police Station that Trish Dewa-Moyo was last seen with Glenview North MP Happymore Chidziva who allegedly promised to find her a job.

“She has been gone almost two weeks. We suspect he is hiding her somewhere,” Trish’s aunt Sitabile Dewa told ZimLive.

The family says it has seen evidence that Chidziva, who is married to Trish’s cousin, is having an affair with the teen which would be an offence under Zimbabwean law which sets the age of consent for sexual relations at 18 years.

“Chidziva should release the girl and let the law take its course. I just want justice for my brother’s daughter. He cannot just come and ruin my family,” Dewa said.

Police called Trish on her phone but she would not say where she is, Dewa added.

Chidziva had agreed to speak to our reporter but then changed his mind.

In a voice note sent to Trish’s aunt, obtained by ZimLive, the MP admitted he is the one who picked her up when she left home but denied they were romantically involved.

According to Chidziva, Trish wanted to go to the home of a friend who would assist her find a job. He says he picked her up at around 8PM and dropped her off in the Harare CBD.

Chidziva goes on to admit that he has been helping Trish financially for several years, without his wife’s knowledge.

“I am not in a relationship with Trish,” he maintained.

The MP insists that he has also been making efforts for Trish to return home “because right now the impression is that she left on my account.”