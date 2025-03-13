Cash discounts for war vets, civil servants title deeds payments

Zvamaida Murwira and Columbus Mabika

Government has introduced a cash discount for farmers, war veterans and civil servants paying for their farms under the Presidential Title Deed Implementation Programme.

The initiative will extend to those who make cash payments.

In an interview yesterday, Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Resettlement Minister Dr Anxious Masuka said the discount was part of a deliberate thrust by the Government to provide incentives to farmers as well as acknowledge contributions made by different categories of people in national development and in the liberation struggle.

“The President has introduced a more secure tenure by way of title deeds. And on the title deeds, we looked at sectors of the spectrum of beneficiaries and said what other incentives can we bring for the people who have worked so hard in the civil service, worked 20 years or more? You have a certain level of discount if you have worked less, there is a certain level of discount,” said Dr Masuka.

“We are also mindful that political independence came at the background of a very bitter and protracted armed struggle and that the land revolution itself was a struggle, so we want to reward those who played a role in the liberation of our country and those who participated in liberating our land, so this is the rational this concept of discounts on title deeds is meant for.”

Those farmers who make cash payments and war veterans will get a 15 percent discount while civil servants with a minimum of 20 years service are entitled to a five percent discount. Those with a minimum of 10 years will get a 2,5 percent discount.

He said they had identified four banks that they will be working with to provide mortgage financing for those farmers who might not have the money to cover the purchase price of their farms.

“There is a land implementation technical committee working on this aspect and we have identified four banks and they are finalising the papers. There shall be a one-stop centre at Makombe Building where banks shall be establishing their offices and shall be operational by 31 March 2025, so there is a window for those that are able to pay over a defined period and you also realise that there ought to be a window for those that are unable to pay therefore the Government has linked with these banks to ensure that no one and no place is left behind,” he said.

In a statement issued yesterday, the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Resettlement said the war veterans, civil servants and those who make cash payments will enjoy discounts while processing of title deeds will be done in three days.

“The Presidential Title Deed Implementation Committee has commenced the process of issuing title deeds to holders of valid offer letters, A2 permits, 99 year leases, A1 settlement, A1 temporary permits and ALSA leases. Kindly visit our one stop centre located at the Land Development and Administration Department Block 2 Makombe Complex, Corner Harare Street and Herbert Chitepo, Harare,” reads the statement.

“The forms will be processed within three days for farmers paying cash on the purchase price. Those farmers who will pay the purchase price within 90 days will have the tittle deeds processed upon payment of deposit and will collect them after full payment. Farmers who need mortgage arrangement are advised that Government is finalising the modalities with selected banks for this facility. Once the modalities are completed, we will inform the nation.”

The issuance of title deeds marks a significant milestone in land ownership. It reinforces the Government’s Land Reform Programme, which was initiated in 2000. This system aims to ensure the bankability and transferability of titles, aligning with the country’s Vision 2030 goals.