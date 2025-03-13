Night vendors get 48-hour ultimatum

Local Government and Public Works Minister Daniel Garwe address journalists on new measures to combat vending in Cities and towns during a Press Conference held at Munhumutapa offices in Harare yesterday.Following proceedings are Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere (right),Health and Child Care Minister Dr Douglas Mombeshora (second from left),and Harare Mayor Councilor Jacob Mafume (left).-Picture: Joseph Manditswara

Rumbidzayi Zinyuke, Senior Reporter

Government has issued a 48-hour ultimatum to local authorities to clear night vendors from the streets of cities and towns countrywide.

This comes amid a surge in night vending over the past few months, leading to increased human traffic, widespread littering and disruptions to other businesses operating in central business districts.

Addressing a media briefing in Harare yesterday, Local Government and Public Works Minister Daniel Garwe said all vendors must possess valid licences and operate exclusively from designated areas across the country.

“Illegal vending perpetuates unsanitary conditions as vendors operate in areas without potable water and ablution facilities, which poses a significant risk for disease outbreaks such as typhoid, dysentery and cholera,” he said.

“Furthermore, the accumulation of waste from these vendors has rendered some roads, sanitary lanes, and sidewalks impassable, exacerbating public health and security issues.

“In light of these pressing issues, the Government is directing all local authorities to clear vendors from undesignated points within 48 hours. During this operation, local authorities will be supported by law enforcement agents to ensure the maintenance of law and order.”

Minister Garwe reiterated the Government’s commitment to creating a safe, clean, and orderly environment for all citizens.

“In the matrix of small to medium enterprises, even in our laws, there is no provision for night trading in our cities. There is no room for creating capacity for night vendors.

“Zimbabwe is an economy which operates during the day so we are not going to create a night economy which is driving hate, drug abuse, illicit deals and a lot of ugly issues. For our vendors who operate during the day, we have existing facilities where they can go and operate from,” he said.

In the past, council police and the Zimbabwe Republic Police have been involved in running battles with illegal vendors in a bid to remove them from the CBD.

But there have been allegations that some officers accept bribes to turn a blind eye to illegal vending activities.

In response, Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Deputy Minister Chido Sanyatwe said the Government was prepared to root out corrupt police officers if sufficient evidence of such malpractices is provided.

Speaking at the same occasion, Harare Mayor, Councillor Jacob Mafume, said the city council is prepared to work towards restoring sanity in the capital.

“We are also committed as a council to the enforcement of bylaws. I stated earlier that there is no permission for night vending as the Minister said.

“Even during the daytime, there are laws that control vending. People are not supposed to operate anywhere and everywhere they see fit,” he said.

Clr Mafume said council would also consider introducing name tags on the uniforms of council police officers to enhance accountability and enable citizens to identify those involved in corrupt practices.

“I don’t see any challenge in us having name tags. If it’s the best practice that is being done by the ZRP as well, I am sure we will adopt that method as soon as possible. We need to identify and be able to know who is asking you to comply with the law. It’s international best practice and we’ll adopt it as well,” he said.

Simultaneously, authorities are cracking down on errant kombi drivers to restore order and sanity in the capital city.

On the issue of unregulated kombi operations, national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi emphasised their unwavering stance on enforcing the law.

“In every entity, there are laws which regulate how we behave, how we conduct ourselves. The same applies to the kombi operators.

“We have close to 16 000 kombis, but only 2 500 to 3 000 are registered. The rest are playing hide and seek with the law. So there’s no going back in enforcing the Government’s laws, and we are not apologetic about that,” he said.

Comm Nyathi called for a shift in attitude among Zimbabweans to support the country’s development.

He said since January this year, the police have impounded nearly 10 000 vehicles, which are being screened in collaboration with the Vehicle Inspectorate Department (VID), local government, and other relevant entities to ensure only roadworthy vehicles are permitted back on the streets.