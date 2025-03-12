Cashier in court for US$154 000 fraud

Yeukai Karengezeka

Court Correspondent

A Harare man has been arraigned in court on allegations of embezzling US$112 000 from his employer.

Rocky-Thomas Nlosikhona Mkhethiwa appeared before Harare magistrate, Mrs Marehwanazvo Gofa, facing two counts of fraud.

He was granted US$1 000 bail and remanded to April 24.

The complainant in the first charge is Evolution Group Limited, represented by its managing director, Mr January Norman.

According to court documents, Mkhethiwa was employed as the company’s cashier and payments officer and had access to its corporate accounts.

From December 1, 2024, to January 15, 2025, Mkhethiwa allegedly initiated transfers totalling US$112 000 to various companies, presenting them as legitimate transactions authorised by management.

Prosecutors said after each transfer, Mkhethiwa would follow up with the respective companies to collect either goods or cash for his benefit.

The fraudulent scheme was uncovered when Evolution Group conducted a random audit.

The complainant subsequently made a police report.

As a result, the company suffered a financial prejudice of US$112 000 and nothing was recovered.

In a separate case, Mkhethiwa also stands accused of defrauding Stayned Investments Private Limited, represented by its finance manager, Mr Cornelius Chitagu.

Prosecutor Mr Lancelot Mutsokoti said on December 30, 2024, Mkhethiwa approached Stayned Investments and claimed that he had a nostro transfer in his company account and needed some cash.

On the same day, Mkhethiwa reportedly visited the complainant’s office and was handed US$42 000 cash.

The plan was for Mkhethiwa to transfer the funds into Delta Beverages account so that Stayned Investments could collect some beverages once the payment was processed.

Mkhethiwa allegedly sent a fake proof of payment showing a partial payment of US$8 000 to Delta Beverages.

The complainant proceeded to Delta Beverages with the proof of payment, only to be told that no payment had been made.

When Stayned Investments attempted to get hold of Mkhethiwa, he became evasive.

The total loss suffered by the complainants in the two cases is US$154 000 and nothing was recovered.