Chipinge man fined for smuggling US$38k worth of alcohol

Ivan Zhakata

A 31-year-old Chipinge man, Anywhere Chigerwe, has been fined US$300 by the Chipinge Magistrates’ Court for smuggling alcohol worth over US$38 000.

Chigerwe was caught smuggling alcohol from Mozambique through an undesignated entry point at Southdown, Chipinge.

The smuggled alcohol was forfeited to the State.

It is the State’s case that on March 4, 2025, a joint anti-smuggling operation by ZRP Chipinge, CID Chipinge, Support Unit and Zimra, spotted Chigerwe driving a Honda Fit (registration ADQ 5126) on his way from Mozambique.

When police officers attempted to intercept him, Chigerwe made a U-turn and tried to drive back to Mozambique.

A high-speed chase led to his arrest.

When police officers searched his vehicle, they recovered various alcoholic beverages, and Chigerwe failed to produce duty payment documents for them.

The State was prejudiced of US$38 060,23.