Source: CBZ Bank reiterates interest in closing knowledge gap, empowering schools -Newsday Zimbabwe

CBZ Bank Limited (CBZ Bank) Divisional acting director Emmanuel Tagwera has reiterated the bank’s interest in bridging the knowledge gap and empowering schools with resources.

Tagwera made the remarks last Friday when the bank unveiled the results of its Schools Deposit Mobilisation Promotion, an initiative designed to enhance educational resources and instill financial responsibility among Zimbabwe’s schools.

Launched on March 1, 2024, and concluded in September, the promotion encouraged schools to maintain a minimum balance of US$1 000 in their accounts over a calendar month, earning them entries into monthly prize draws.

Over the six months, schools demonstrated impressive engagement, with more than 20 laptops awarded to winners as part of the monthly prizes.

“We are dedicated to bridging the knowledge gap and empowering schools with the resources they need to thrive, as the promotion marks the beginning of a long-term investment strategy in education, encouraging schools to view this initiative as part of an ongoing commitment rather than a one-off event,” Tagwera said.

“As we hear from our winners today, let their experiences inspire all of us to continue investing in education, build a culture of purposeful saving, and let this campaign mark the beginning of a brighter, more innovative chapter in our Zimbabwean schools and for our learners.”

CBZ Bank managing director Gift Simwaka emphasised that investing in schools was investing in Zimbabwe’s future.

“Your support reflects our shared value for education and community development. At CBZ Bank, we believe education is critical to transforming communities. Today, we are proud to unveil prizes that advance the education sector, borehole drilling for safe water, laptops for e-teaching and e-learning, and solar systems for uninterrupted power supply,” he said.

“We are committed to innovative financial solutions for education. Investing in education is an act of goodwill, bridging the knowledge gap and building a prosperous nation.”

The Zimbabwe Republic Police High School emerged as the recipient of a solar system valued at US$7 000 while the Mother Touch Group of Schools got one worth US$5 000.

Additionally, Glenview 3 High School secured a borehole drilling service valued at US$3 000.