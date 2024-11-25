Source: Substance abuse riles Zimbos -Newsday Zimbabwe

HALF of Zimbabwe’s population is frustrated by the prevalence of drug and substance abuse in communities, a new Afrobarometer’s survey has indicated.

This comes as the drug and substance abuse scourge has been worsening in the country over the years with youths being the most affected.

In October this year, the government admitted that Zimbabwe was facing a growing problem of substance abuse especially among unemployed youth with researchers attributing the increase to waning parenting, poverty, idleness, broken homes, social influence and stress among other issues.

According to the Afrobarometer report, the problem can only be solved through the intervention of schools and family members.

“Eight in 10 Zimbabweans (79%) report that drug and substance abuse is widespread in their communities, including a majority (56%) who consider it to be “very widespread.”

“Most citizens say they trust schools and family members to play an effective role in combating drug abuse in Zimbabwe, while lesser majorities expressed confidence in religious leaders, judges and magistrates. Youth and urban respondents are especially likely to report that drug abuse is pervasive.

“Arresting and imposing severe penalties on offenders is most widely seen as an effective strategy to curb drug and substance abuse, followed by educating citizens on the dangers of drug abuse and intensifying efforts to reduce drug peddling.”

According to the survey, the perception of drug abuse is a far-reaching problem increasing with lived poverty, ranging from 76% among the better off to 82% among the poor.

“Nine out of 10 respondents in urban areas (93%) say drug abuse is a pervasive problem, compared to seven in 10 (70%) in rural areas. Virtually all Harare residents (97%) agree, as do more than four-fifths of Mashonaland East and Mashonaland West residents.

“Zimbabweans say the most effective strategy for reducing the problem of drug abuse is arresting and imposing severe penalties on drug users or offenders.

“Nearly one-fourth think the authorities should educate citizens on the dangers of drug abuse (23%) or intensify efforts to reduce drug peddling (23%), while only one-tenth (11%) believe providing mandatory rehabilitation services for drugs is the most effective solution,” the survey said.