CCC Activist Arrested For “Assaulting” Village Head Over Food Aid Denial

A member of the Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) from Guvamatanga Village, Ward 35 in Gutu Central Constituency, has appeared in court facing allegations of assaulting a village head who had refused to provide him with food aid from the Social Welfare Department.

According to The Mirror, the accused, Wilson Guvamatanga, was arrested on Wednesday and later released by a local magistrate after several days in custody.

Guvamatanga is accused of assaulting his uncle, Takakurumbira Guvamatanga, who is the village head. However, the CCC activist denies the assault allegations.

It is also alleged that the Ward 35 councillor, Benson Kurauone Dandira, has been going around forcing village heads to deny food aid to opposition members.

Former acting Chief Gutu, Amon Masanganise, is said to have intervened and ensured that everyone present received their share of the social welfare food aid, after reportedly declaring that “enough is enough.”

According to a source quoted by The Mirror, the elderly village head fell after attempting to assault Guvamatanga, sustaining injuries to his mouth.

It is alleged that Guvamatanga questioned the village head about the denial of food aid, which angered the latter and led to the confrontation.

The food distribution exercise was taking place at Chimunzwa Shops near Chamisa Primary School.

Guvamatanga is being represented by a lawyer from the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR), Martin Mureri.