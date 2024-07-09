Source: Kenya wary of Warriors –Newsday Zimbabwe

Firat is worried about the quality that Zimbabwe possess in their ranks.

KENYA national football team coach Engin Firat has singled out the Warriors as the team that could pose a threat to his team’s qualification to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations finals.

Cameroon, Namibia, Kenya and Zimbabwe form Group J for the qualifiers which will be played between September and November this year.

Zimbabwe open their campaign with an away match against the Harambee Stars whom they have struggled against over the years.

Firat is worried about the quality that Zimbabwe possess in their ranks.

“We are in a tough group, especially Zimbabwe. They are only in pot four because they dropped down during the ban, but if you look at the quality of their players, most of them are playing in big leagues, such as the Turkish Super League,” Firat told Pulse Sports.

He added: “Marshall Munetsi is playing in France, Jordan Zemura is playing in Italy’s Serie A.

There are players in Ligue 1, and even players like Tino Kadewere. Others are playing in England, such as Leon Chiwome, who is in the Premier League with Wolves.

“They have some good players. Of course, people who don’t look at this do not realize how strong they are. The other teams, you know the quality of their squads. It will not be easy, but for us, it will not change anything.”

First is, however, confident that they will still pull through to the finals to be hosted by Morocco

“We want to face every team the same way. We will do our best to succeed as soon as possible.

The good thing about our team is we have now played many matches away from home, so we are not afraid of anyone.”