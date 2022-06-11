Source: CCC Activist Moreblessing Ali Found Dead – ZNN
Reports reaching Pindula News suggest that Moreblessing Ali, a member of the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has been found dead in Nyatsime, Beatrice.
Her body was reportedly found dead in a well.
Ali went missing on the 24th of May and the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) later issued a statement saying she had been abducted by her former boyfriend Pius Jamba.
Brian Tamuka Kagoro, a Zimbabwean Human Rights Activist and Constitutional Lawyer who was instrumental in the formation of the Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition announced Ali’s death. He said:
Rest in Power #MoreblessingAli The blood of the Innocent condemns those who shed it recklessly and mercilessly! This is such a painful end to a young life?
Messages of condolences have since started pouring in.
CCC deputy spokesperson, Gift Ostallos Siziba said, “They murdered her!”
The party’s South African province also posted:
The killed Moreblessing Ali? # We know them! They also have families. ##We must now return fire with fire.. Diplomacy is no longer an option!! Now Citizens have to come together and this must be a turnaround…
COMMENTS