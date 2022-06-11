CCC Activist Moreblessing Ali Found Dead

Source: CCC Activist Moreblessing Ali Found Dead – ZNN

Reports reaching Pindula News suggest that Moreblessing Ali, a member of the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has been found dead in Nyatsime, Beatrice.

Her body was reportedly found dead in a well.

Ali went missing on the 24th of May and the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) later issued a statement saying she had been abducted by her former boyfriend Pius Jamba.

Brian Tamuka Kagoroa Zimbabwean Human Rights Activist and Constitutional Lawyer who was instrumental in the formation of the Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition announced Ali’s death. He said:

Rest in Power #MoreblessingAli The blood of the Innocent condemns those who shed it recklessly and mercilessly! This is such a painful 💔 end to a young life?

Messages of condolences have since started pouring in.

CCC deputy spokesperson, Gift Ostallos Siziba said, “They murdered her!”

The party’s South African province also posted:

The killed Moreblessing Ali? # We know them! They also have families. ##We must now return fire with fire.. Diplomacy is no longer an option!! Now Citizens have to come together and this must be a turnaround…

