UPDATED: CCC activist Moreblessing Ali’s dismembered body found dumped in a well 

OPPOSITION Coalition for Change activist Moreblessing Ali’ was found dead Saturday afternoon.

She has been missing for over two weeks after being allegedly abducted by Zanu PF supporters.

Ali’s family lawyer Job Sikhala confirmed the development Saturday evening, saying her killers dismembered her body and threw it in a well near her residence in Nyatsime

“The body is in two parts. The bottom from the waist on its own and the top the same. Intestines packed in a plastic bag. #RIPMoreblessingAli,” Sikhala, also CCC vice-chairman, posted on twitter

Ali was allegedly abducted 17 days ago by suspected Zanu PF thugs.

Posting on twitter, CCC deputy chairperson Job Sikhala, who is also Ali’s family lawyer said:

“Dear Zimbabweans: The news we are receiving is depressing. Keep online. Will update you as soon as the process is complete!”

“A body is currently being retrieved from a well by the police. Let’s wait and see whose body it is it!,” Sikhala said.

Police spokesperson assistant commissioner Paul Nyathi was unreachable for comment as he was not responding to phone calls.