CCC candidate says he is unfazed by Mthuli Ncube's campaign

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC)’s aspiring candidate for Cowdray Park constituency, Pashor Raphael Sibanda, says he is unfazed by the developmental projects being implemented by Zanu PF candidate, Professor Mthuli Ncube.

The two will lock horns in the August 23 elections seeking to represent the newly created constituency in parliament.

Ncube, whose candidature was confirmed a few months ago, has hit the campaign trail, rolling out various projects including drilling boreholes, and repairing roads, in a bid to woo voters.

The CCC candidate was confirmed last week when he successfully submitted his nomination papers at the nomination court.

All that will not count, said Sibanda, who sounded confident of winning the election.

“This Zanu-PF candidate has been there for the past five years (in government as Finance Minister) and you can’t come to the people of Cowdray Park and try to change their minds three months before an election, that’s vote buying and that’s the rigging that we are always talking about and that’s why I said I am coming in to restore the dignity of our people because we are tired of people who take us for granted and treat Cowdray Park as if it’s a mere place where one can come and do this and then they get into leadership, we must be clear on that,” he said during an interview on This Morning on Asakhe.

Sibanda said he grew up in the sprawling suburb and understands the challenges faced by residents first-hand.

He said he will launch his election manifesto soon which will outline his developmental agenda.

Sibanda also slammed the ruling party for initiating development projects during elections and stopping once the elections are over.

“I want Zanu PF to promise me that as soon as I get into Parliament that guy will continue building roads because if he is genuine, even when I am now in office, he must continue doing that, we will be happy to work with him.”

He added that the party has put in place mechanisms to ensure that there is no rigging.