Source: CCC orders ‘double candidates’ to withdraw, threatens them with legal action – #Asakhe – CITE
Opposition party Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) has given a 24-hour ultimatum for all members who filed as double candidates in various provinces to withdraw their candidature.
The party, after the nomination court, was marred with double candidates in most of the provinces.
CCC national spokesman, Advocate Fadzayi Mahere, said the party has filed objections against double candidates as per the provisions of the Electoral Act.
“Pursuant to our press briefing on 22 June 2023, we filed objections against double candidates in terms of the procedure provided for under the Electoral Act. We have received no response from ZEC. Consequently, we have noted an electoral appeal to the Electoral Court under EC3/2023 against the decision of the Nomination Court to accept the nomination forms of fraudulent double candidates whose forms carried forged signatures,” Mahere said.
“In addition, we have filed criminal complaints against all of the fraudulent candidates under RB No. 5585161, ZRP Kopje. Should the fraudulent candidates withdraw their candidature within 24 hours, the CC will not persist with both the civil and criminal proceedings against them.”
Mahere announced that for the avoidance of doubt, the following candidates are not candidates for the CCC:
NATIONAL ASSEMBLY
Harare Province
- Sunningdale – Christmas Goremusandu
- Mount Pleasant – Jonathan Machokoto
- St Marys – Freddy Michael Musarirevu
- Warren Park – Energy Tanaka Matika
- Harare South – George Magweta; Hasha Trouble
- Hatcliffe – Lloyd Sande
- Hatfield – Admire Adam Griza
- Hunyani – Terrence Khumbula
- Epworth South – Solomon Baramasimbe; Didymus Bande
- Harare Central – Irvine Hatitye Nyaningwe
- Harare East – Malvin Razaru
- Harare West – Farai Michael Padzarondora
- Chitungwiza North – Enock Nyashadzashe Chitoro
- Chitungwiza South – Shepard Kariramombe
- Churu – Tichaona
Bulawayo Province
- Pelandaba – Tshabalala Soneni Moyo
- Entumbabe – Njube Dingilizwe Tshuma
- Pumula – Albert Mhlanga
Mashonaland East Province
Marondera Central – Misheck Manyere
Mashonaland West
Kariba – Andrew Mutsau
LOCAL AUTHORITIES
Bulawayo Municipality
Ward 1 – Mbuso Siso
Ward 6 – Fikezweni Nyoni
Ward 12 – Siboniso Moyo
Ward 13 – Methuseli Bhebhe
Ward 15 – Ashton Mhlanga
Ward 18 – Mildred Ncube
Ward 22 – Mkhaliphi Sibanda
Ward 24 Phumulani Sibanda
Ward 28 Vusumuzi Chirwa
Marondera Municipality
Ward 3 – Derick Mugumbate
Ward 7 – Godfery Basvi
Ward 10 – Jimmy Jalifu
Harare Municipality
Ward 21 – Alexio Nyakudya
Ward 18 – Ncube Mildred
Ward 22 – Mkhaliphi Sibanda
Nkayi RDC
Ward 14 – Busani Sithole
Ward 16 – Mandlenkosi Tshuma
Ward 20 – Cephas Ncube
Ward 23 – Lovemore Banda
Ward 25 – Sambulo Maphosa
Ward 28 – One Ncube
