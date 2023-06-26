Source: CCC orders ‘double candidates’ to withdraw, threatens them with legal action – #Asakhe – CITE

Opposition party Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) has given a 24-hour ultimatum for all members who filed as double candidates in various provinces to withdraw their candidature.

The party, after the nomination court, was marred with double candidates in most of the provinces.

CCC national spokesman, Advocate Fadzayi Mahere, said the party has filed objections against double candidates as per the provisions of the Electoral Act.

“Pursuant to our press briefing on 22 June 2023, we filed objections against double candidates in terms of the procedure provided for under the Electoral Act. We have received no response from ZEC. Consequently, we have noted an electoral appeal to the Electoral Court under EC3/2023 against the decision of the Nomination Court to accept the nomination forms of fraudulent double candidates whose forms carried forged signatures,” Mahere said.

“In addition, we have filed criminal complaints against all of the fraudulent candidates under RB No. 5585161, ZRP Kopje. Should the fraudulent candidates withdraw their candidature within 24 hours, the CC will not persist with both the civil and criminal proceedings against them.”

Mahere announced that for the avoidance of doubt, the following candidates are not candidates for the CCC:

NATIONAL ASSEMBLY

Harare Province

Sunningdale – Christmas Goremusandu Mount Pleasant – Jonathan Machokoto St Marys – Freddy Michael Musarirevu Warren Park – Energy Tanaka Matika Harare South – George Magweta; Hasha Trouble Hatcliffe – Lloyd Sande Hatfield – Admire Adam Griza Hunyani – Terrence Khumbula Epworth South – Solomon Baramasimbe; Didymus Bande Harare Central – Irvine Hatitye Nyaningwe Harare East – Malvin Razaru Harare West – Farai Michael Padzarondora Chitungwiza North – Enock Nyashadzashe Chitoro Chitungwiza South – Shepard Kariramombe Churu – Tichaona

Bulawayo Province

Pelandaba – Tshabalala Soneni Moyo Entumbabe – Njube Dingilizwe Tshuma Pumula – Albert Mhlanga

Mashonaland East Province

Marondera Central – Misheck Manyere

Mashonaland West

Kariba – Andrew Mutsau

LOCAL AUTHORITIES

Bulawayo Municipality

Ward 1 – Mbuso Siso

Ward 6 – Fikezweni Nyoni

Ward 12 – Siboniso Moyo

Ward 13 – Methuseli Bhebhe

Ward 15 – Ashton Mhlanga

Ward 18 – Mildred Ncube

Ward 22 – Mkhaliphi Sibanda

Ward 24 Phumulani Sibanda

Ward 28 Vusumuzi Chirwa

Marondera Municipality

Ward 3 – Derick Mugumbate

Ward 7 – Godfery Basvi

Ward 10 – Jimmy Jalifu

Harare Municipality

Ward 21 – Alexio Nyakudya

Ward 18 – Ncube Mildred

Ward 22 – Mkhaliphi Sibanda

Nkayi RDC

Ward 14 – Busani Sithole

Ward 16 – Mandlenkosi Tshuma

Ward 20 – Cephas Ncube

Ward 23 – Lovemore Banda

Ward 25 – Sambulo Maphosa

Ward 28 – One Ncube