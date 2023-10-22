Source: CCC candidate vows to uplift girls – The Standard

Losing Citizens Coalition for Change candidate for the House of Assembly seat for Bulilima constituency in the August 23 and 24 elections Bekezela Maplanka says she will not tire from fostering development in the area with her focus being investment in girls’ education.

Maplanka told Standard People on Friday that she want to see the transformation of Bulilima through a number of projects, chief being a robust girl’s education programme.

Scores of girls in Bulilima contemplate going to South Africa or Botswana because they have always received a wooden spoon from their parents when it comes to education.

They have become victims of discrimination as poor parents or guardians opt to send only boys to school, especially further education.

According to Unicef, around the world, 129 million girls are out of school, including 32 million of primary school age, 30 million of lower-secondary school age, and 67 million of upper-secondary school age.

Maplanka said educating girls, in particular, paved the way for wide changes in families, societies and workplaces.

She said because of lack of education, only a handful of women in Bulilima were involved in politics.

“Most women don’t participate in politics because of their level of education,” she said.

“Some married women are not allowed by their husbands to participate in politics and females lack financial support during campaigns compared to their male counterparts.”

Maplanka said her campaign ahead of the elections was not a stroll in the park.

“I experienced gender discrimination and also restrictions of freedom of speech,” she said.

“I feel women candidates should be empowered financially by the government irrespective of one’s political party.

“Government should also assure women candidates’ protection against political violence.”

A holder of a Business Administration degree and studying towards a Development Studies degree, Maplanka believes the health delivery system in her area needs to be improved.

“I will make sure that more health centres are accessible with enough facilities like maternity wings, ambulances, cervical and breast screening machines as well as medication,” she said.

“As a community leader I will push for the provision of clean water by drilling more boreholes and building dams.”