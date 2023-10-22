Source: Ngundu lithium hopes dashed – The Standard

Villagers near Ngundu in Masvingo’s Chivi district have had their hopes for a better life dampened after the Mines and Minerals Development ministry said investigations showed that there was no lithium in the area.

Chivi residents went over the moon after road construction workers stumbled on what was believed to be lithium last month.

The accidental discovery was made between Ngundu and Runde by workers from Bitumen, one of the companies contracted for the 582km Masvingo – Beitbridge highway upgrade.

Mines ministry spokesperson Wilfred Munetsi confirmed that there was no lithium find in Ngundu.

“A team was sent to the site of the so-called discovery. The granite rock identified with pink colour was the assumed lepidolite lithium rock but it’s not,” Munetsi told Standard People.

“We have sent samples for further testing at our labs. That’s where the issue is currently.”

According to villagers, dreams of industries, jobs and an upgrade of lifestyle were shattered with the new announcement.

“We are back to where we were but the excitement in itself was healthy.

“We were happy for a good while and our spirits were lifted,” said a pirate taxi driver from Ngundu.

He had imagined himself behind the wheels of a large mine dump tipper truck, excavator or huge bulldozer.

“Nature will smile on us again and perhaps we will get another mineral,” he said.

His hopes may not be far off.

Lithium, often referred to as “white gold,” is essential in producing solar panels and the rechargeable batteries that power electric vehicles.

In 2022, demand pushed the world’s lithium needs.

Last December, Zimbabwe which has Africa’s largest lithium reserves, imposed a ban on raw lithium ore exports, requiring companies to set up plants in the country and process ore into concentrates before export in order to boost local jobs and revenue.

Those seeking to export and not process domestically would need to provide proof of exceptional circumstances and receive written permission to export raw lithium ore.

Zimbabwe has the largest lithium deposits across Africa, according to the United States Department of Commerce, and is expected to meet 20% of the world’s total demand for lithium.