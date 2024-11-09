Source: CCC cllrs granted bail –Newsday Zimbabwe

Chinhoyi magistrate Nyasha Marufu has granted US$100 bail each to Citizen Coalition of Change (CCC) councillors Chipo Mlotswa and Busani Dube on allegations of fraud.

The two councillors spent Thursday night in police cells at Chinhoyi Central Police Station.

The fraud charges are stemming from allegations that Mlotswa and Dube abused the facility that allows councillors to be allocated residential stands once voted into office. It is the State’s case that they misrepresented and were allocated two residential stands during different terms they were councillors.

Dube and Mlotswa are alleged to have defrauded council of US$7 272 and US$6 908,28 respectively.

Other bail conditions are that the two reside at address they provided and surrender their passports to the Chinhoyi clerk of court.

The councillors were represented by Kudzi Choga while Rutendo Ngazimbi prosecuted.