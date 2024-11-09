Source: Chiwenga decries unending malaria burden -Newsday Zimbabwe

VICE President Constantino Chiwenga has decried that malaria remains a distressing disease in the southern African region, as the numbers continue to soar.

Speaking during the Sadc Malaria Day commemorations and launch of the Zero Malaria Starts With Me campaign in Murewa yesterday, Chiwenga said statistics indicate that the region was lagging in terms of eliminating malaria by 2030.

About 80% of the estimated 407 million people in the region live in malaria-risk areas.

In 2023, malaria cases increased by 13% to 76 million from 66,8 million in 2022.

Malaria deaths last year decreased by 9,7% to 38 640 from 42 867 in 2022.

Children under the age of five years accounted for more than half of the 2023 deaths.

Chiwenga said eliminating malaria would make the region a safer and better place for economic development and prosperity.

“It is heart-warming to see our collective efforts, dedication and unwavering commitment to fighting malaria, a disease that has for too long been a scourge on our people and a barrier to our socio-economic development,” he said.

“The theme for this year’s commemoration, Resilient Health Systems and Communities: Key to Malaria Elimination, underscores a fundamental truth that malaria elimination cannot be achieved without robust health systems that can be accessed by all citizens, including the most vulnerable.”

Chiwenga said combined health challenges being faced in the region presented an opportunity to unite and collaborate.

“Regional collaboration has been one of the hallmarks of Sadc’s malaria elimination strategy, and I am proud of the strides we have made together. Through cross-border malaria initiatives, we have continued to demonstrate that regional solidarity is pivotal to overcoming this challenge,” he said.

Chiwenga applauded the critical role played by community health workers and volunteers, describing them as the unsung heroes of malaria elimination efforts across the region.

“They work tirelessly, often under challenging conditions, to bring life-saving information, diagnostics and treatment to the doorsteps of those most in need.”

Last year, more than half of all the malaria cases were treated by community health workers.

Chiwenga said it was pertinent to engage communities, as they are key in ensuring that efforts are sustainable and resilient.

He said the Zero Malaria Starts with Me campaign “calls for everyone to play their part in ensuring that our countries realise zero local malaria cases by 2030”.

“As we launch this campaign, Zimbabwe is committing to step up the fight to end this deadly disease by maintaining malaria high on the national agenda, mobilising domestic resources and continuing to prioritise the engagement of communities to take ownership of the fight against malaria.”

Chiwenga acknowledged the continued support from development partners, including the World Health Organisation, the Global Fund, Roll Back Malaria Partnership to End Malaria, African Leaders Malaria Alliance, President Malaria Initiative and other international and regional organisations, whose financial and technical contributions remain critical in the fight against malaria.