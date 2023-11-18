Source: CCC defacement case stalls – #Asakhe – CITE

The court case involving Gift Ostallos Siziba and four other Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) members who are accused of defacing a political poster belonging to a party rival Soneni Moyo stalled on Thursday with the state indicating it is not ready to proceed with the case.

The accused, Siziba, Alderman Earnest Rafamoyo, Tendai Masotsha, Simbarashe Dube and Lovewell Mwinde appeared at Tredgold Magistrate court before the Provincial Magistrate Tavengwa Sangster.

Speaking after the court proceedings, their lawyer, Tinashe Runganga of Tanaka Law Chambers said the matter was postponed to 5 December 2023.

“The matter was postponed, the state is not ready. We came here thinking we would get a trial date, but the state said it is not ready. The matter was postponed to 5 December and that is when we will get a trial date,” said Runganga.

Runganga said they hope that the case will be speedily concluded.

“We told the court that this case has been postponed and it affects the witnesses who want to travel, they have jobs that they want to do so we wish this case can be speedily closed,” he said.

According to the State papers as presented by Prosecutor Tanyaradzwa Kahuni, the accused allegedly removed and tore Moyo’s posters at Pelandaba shops.

“The state will allege that on 16 August 2023 and at around 1200 hours the accused persons who were motorized stopped at Pelandaba shops and went on to remove and tear posters for Soneni Moyo which were plastered on walls and ZESA pylons. Whilst in the act Methuseli Bhebhe witnessed this and phoned the complainant. The complainant went on to file a police report at ZRP Western Commonage.”