Source: CCC factions reject Tshabangu’s GNU with Zanu PF -Newsday Zimbabwe

CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) factions have distanced the opposition party from a controversial move by self-proclaimed secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu to have President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s term of office extended by two years.

Tshabangu, who has been dismissed as a Zanu PF agent, is pushing for talks with the ruling party to form a government of national unity (GNU) that will see elections being postponed to 2030.

Mnangagwa’s term of office constitutionally expires in 2028.

His loyalists are pushing a controversial agenda to have his term of office extended to 2030.

However, he cannot be a beneficiary of an amendment of the Constitution so that his tenure is extended to 2030.

Indications are that they fear holding a referendum to determine a constitutional amendment to presidential term limits.

Tshabangu has been pushing for a GNU with his CCC camp, but other factions have described the suggestion as “individualistic” and “absurd”.

They said this was because Tshabangu’s legitimacy as the CCC secretary-general is being contested at the High Court.

Tshabangu wants to push through Parliament a replica of the 2009 power-sharing agreement between MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai and then President Robert Mugabe (both late).

CCC spokesperson Willias Madzimure said Tshabangu should, in fact, be pushing for electoral reforms in preparation for the 2028 elections.

“It’s absurd that he is pushing for a GNU,” Madzimure said.

“The truth is we are not in a political crisis that calls for that arrangement.

“This is an individualistic decision.

“We should be pushing for electoral reforms so that we have a free and fair election in 2028.”

Tshabangu’s spokesperson Nqobizitha Mlilo insisted on the GNU, mocking the other CCC factions, adding that they were entitled to their views.

Another CCC faction also rejected the proposal, with its spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi labelling the idea “nonsensical” and reiterating the party’s focus on the 2028 elections.

Political analyst Pardon Taodzera described Tshabangu’s proposal as “historically myopic and politically naive”.

He argued that the current context lacks the existential crisis that necessitated the 2009 GNU arrangement.

“The 2009 GNU was born out of a legitimate crisis — State-sanctioned violence, a collapsed economy and a disputed election that left Zimbabwe a pariah State,” Taodzera said.

“Today, while challenges persist, there is no comparable urgency.

“Tshabangu’s attempt to replicate this model risks normalising GNU as a tool for elite power consolidation rather than national healing.”

He added: “It undermines the very democratic processes the opposition claims to champion, especially when key actors like the CCC’s own leadership reject it.”

Taodzera also questioned Tshabangu’s legitimacy, noting the factional turmoil within the CCC.

“This push reeks of personal ambition,” he said.

“Tshabangu, a self-appointed secretary-general, lacks a mandate to negotiate on behalf of the opposition.

“His actions could fracture the CCC further, playing directly into Zanu PF’s strategy of divide-and-rule.”

Tshabangu snatched the CCC from its founding leader Nelson Chamisa.

He went on to recall a number of CCC legislators and councillors, resulting in costly by-elections and donating most opposition seats to Zanu PF.