Source: CCC Fails To Field Candidates For 06 April By-elections

The opposition Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) party has failed to field candidates in two Wards for the by-elections set for 06 April 2024.

A CCC faction fronted by Sengezo Tshabangu allowed ZANU PF to take parliamentary and local authority seats that had been won by the opposition party in the August 2023 elections after it failed to field candidates in subsequent by-elections.

The by-elections were held following the recall of the sitting parliamentarians and councillors by Tshabangu, who claims to be CCC’s interim secretary general.