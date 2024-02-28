Source: High Court Quashes Fadzayi Mahere’s Conviction And Sentence For “Dead Baby” Tweet

The High Court has overturned the conviction and sentence of former Mount Pleasant MP and lawyer Fadzayi Mahere for communicating a false statement in 2021 by Harare Magistrate Taurai Manuwere.

On Wednesday, 28 February, Justice Benjamin Chikowero and Justice Pisirayi Kwenda ruled that Mahere had been charged, tried and convicted on the basis of a non-existent law and upheld her appeal and quashed the conviction and sentence.

According to the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR), Mahere had in April 2023, been fined US$500 or imprisonment for three months after she was convicted of undermining public confidence in a law enforcement agency, the Prison Service or the Defence Forces of Zimbabwe.