HARARE – Glen View North legislator and Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) politician, Happymore Chidziva has been charged with rape on a 16-year-old minor who is reportedly related to his wife.

Last week, the family reported the girl as missing, with Chidziva accused of hiding her.

A missing person report was filed at Budiriro police station at the time.

A rape docket has since been opened at Harare Central police station but close sources said the MP was not yet in custody.

A family spokesperson told ZimLive that Chidziva was entrusted with the minor, who is a cousin to the 43-year-old lawmaker’s wife.

The family says it has seen evidence that Chidziva has been having a sexual relationship with the teen after tests conducted at an adult rape clinic in Harare confirmed she is sexually active.

The girl has been missing for two weeks now with the family claiming she was last seen in the company of the opposition MP.

“She has been gone almost two weeks. We suspect he is hiding her somewhere,” said Sitabile Dewa, an aunt to the minor.

“Chidziva should release the girl and let the law take its course. I just want justice for my brother’s daughter. He cannot just come and ruin my family.”

Chidziva, according to close sources, had promised to find the girl a job.

The MP had agreed to speak to ZimLive but then changed his mind later.

But in a voice note sent to the girl’s aunt, obtained by ZimLive, the MP admitted offering the girl some transport on the day she went missing but denied they were romantically involved.

It is an offence under Zimbabwean law for an adult to engage in sex with a child who is under 18 years of age.

The family is now represented by Webster Jiti of Jiti Chambers.