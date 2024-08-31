Falls for the same trick three times on different occasions

HARARE – Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s wife Miniyothabo Francisca Baloyi-Chiwenga has dragged a Harare business couple to court accusing them of duping her of almost US$1 million in money paid towards constructing buildings they later abandoned along the way.

The couple, Gray Mudiwa, 44, and wife Annavester Mudiwa, 39, are owners of Gray Homes, a construction company Baloyi-Chiwenga had hired to construct a home, warehouse and a shopping mall in Filabusi.

Prosecutors say the couple abandoned the projects midway even after having been paid for the jobs.

The two appeared before magistrate Donald Ndirowei on Thursday charged with three counts of fraud.

The couple has challenged remand placement.

Prosecuting, Tinashe Chirambira alleged that sometime in March 2023, the two misrepresented to Baloyi-Chiwenga that they could construct a double storey house, a cottage and a boundary wall for her.

“They misrepresented their capacity and falsified that they could and would complete the project in 90 days,” Chirambira said.

“This excited the complainant leading to her dispatching US$560,000 to the accused persons.

“After receiving the funds, the accused persons diverted them to their own use, did not complete the project leading the complainant to suffer a prejudice of US$389,100.”

Chirambira further alleged that sometime in June 2023, the two misled Chiwenga into believing that they could construct a warehouse at Chivaraidze Farm in Goromonzi when they knew they had no capacity to perform the job.

“Acting on the misrepresentation, the complainant proceeded to give to the accused persons US$550,000.

“After receiving the funds, the accused did not complete the project and converted funds amounting to US$390,000 to their own use. The accused did not complete the project as was promised.

“As a result of the accused’s actions, the complainant suffered a total financial prejudice in the sum of US$390,000 and nothing has been recovered thus far,” Chirambira said.

In the third count, it is alleged that in September 2023, the two convinced Baloyi-Chiwenga again that they were able to construct a shopping mall at Silalatshani Business Centre in Filabusi.

They were given US$158,000 but after getting the money, they allegedly diverted the money into personal use.

“As a result of the accused’s actions, the complainant suffered a total financial prejudice in the sum of US$151,000 and nothing has been recovered so far.”

The two are being represented by their lawyer, Lovemore Madhuku.