CCC Nketa aspiring MP boosts community project –Newsday Zimbabwe

A community gardening project in Bulawayo’s Emganwini suburb has received a major boost after taking delivery of inputs donated by a Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) aspiring legislator, Obert Manduna.

Manduna is battling for the Nketa constituency seat against Tavengwa Zidya of Zanu PF and Vincent Bala Ndlovu, an independent.

The Mandlakhe community gardening project is located in ward 26.

Chairperson of the gardening project Fanuel Tshuma said they have 57 members comprising 52 women and 5 men drawn from the vulnerable in the community.

“We had a water challenge which caused us to sink another borehole,” Tshuma said.

He noted that Mandlakhe applied to the City of Bulawayo for extension of the tillage area by incorporating 7000 square metres of adjacent land. “With the help of Manduna the project has been able to get a soft-landing at inception. Manduna has helped several widows to get their pieces of land tilled. “Blessed is the hand that giveth,” said Tshuma.

Manduna said his wish was to see most of the community members being self-reliant.