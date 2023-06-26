Source: Presidential candidate unfazed in latest bid for presidency -Newsday Zimbabwe

Democratic Official Party (DOP) leader, Harry Peter Wilson

OPPOSITION Democratic Official Party (DOP) leader, Harry Peter Wilson, remains unfazed in his latest presidential bid despite losing in the disputed 2018 elections.

Wilson officially launched his presidential campaign after filing his nomination papers on Wednesday.

He is one of the eleven presidential candidates.

In his public letter addressed to Zimbabweans, Wilson pleaded for votes from registered voters.