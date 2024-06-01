Source: CCC Senator Murisi Zwizwai Has Died

Opposition Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) Senator, Murisi Zwizwai, has died.

The former Harare Central MP was a long-serving opposition legislator.

Zwizwai’s death was confirmed by former CCC Change Champion in Chief, Nelson Chamisa, who said the veteran politician died on Saturday morning. Chamisa posted on X:

Have learnt with deep sadness on the passing of Hon Murisi Zwizwai in the early hours of this morning. We worked together from the early days of the struggle for change and freedom in Zimbabwe. He was affable, jocular, generous and jovial. My prayers are with the family and friends. RIP Murambwi.

Zwizwai was among five CCC candidates appointed to the Senate in April by Sengezo Tshabangu, who claims to be the party’s interim secretary general.

During the Government of National Unity (2009-13) Zwizwai was the Media, Information and Publicity Deputy Minister.