Source: VP Mohadi Abandons UZ Lecture After Knees Give In

Vice President Kembo Mohadi’s health came under the spotlight again on Thursday after he appeared to collapse while delivering a lecture at the University of Zimbabwe (UZ).

Mohadi (74) was reportedly in the middle of his address when he suddenly appeared to become disoriented and asked for water.

A witness told ZimLive that Mohadi’s knees buckled shortly after and his aides rushed to help him back to his feet. Said the witness: