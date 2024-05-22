CCC youths assault Deputy Mayor of Beitbridge, trial begins

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau

The trial of seven youths from the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) who are accused of assaulting the Deputy Mayor of Beitbridge, Mr John Manatsa, began at the Beitbridge Magistrate Court on Wednesday.

The gang accused Deputy Mayor Manatsa of sympathising with the party’s interim secretary-general, Senator Sengezo Tshabangu.

The assault took place on March 6 when the Deputy Mayor, along with other party members, were attending a political meeting at the home of recalled Beitbridge West legislator, Mr Morgan Ncube, in Dulivhadzimu.

The house is also used by the opposition party as its district office.

Anthony Shoko (28), Winston Mugudo (25), Aaron Makumbe (24), Miller Kuwe (31), Decent Dube (35), Forget Chirenda (35), and Cosmas Chimonyo (23) are facing charges of assault and theft of R2500 and US$1800, which they allegedly stole from the complainant during the fracas.

Beitbridge resident magistrate, Mr Takudzwa Gwazemba is presiding over the matter, while Mr Ronald Mugwagwa is leading the prosecution.

During their initial appearance, they were remanded out of custody on ZWL300 000 bail.

Allegations are that on March 6, the complainant was attending a CCC meeting at the party offices when the seven accused persons approached him.

Shoko told Deputy Mayor Manatsa to leave the house, citing that he supports Senator Tshabangu’s faction.

The accused persons then lifted him from where he was seated and dragged him outside the house. They assaulted and threw him out.

Further allegations are that Shoko and his accomplices also dragged the Deputy Mayor out of the yard and he sustained some back injuries and a swollen left arm as a result of that.

During the assault, the accused persons allegedly took Deputy Mayor Manatsa’s shoes, a small bag containing R2500 and US$1800, as well as a cell phone.

They later threw the items over the parameter wall after allegedly ransacking the bag and taking the money.