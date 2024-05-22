Sadc Executive Secretary meets President 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

SADC secretary general, Mr Elias Magosi paid a courtesy call on President Mnangagwa at State House in Harare this morning. Mr Magosi is in the country to check progress on Zimbabwe’s preparedness to host the SADC Summit in August. ‐ Pictures: Believe Nyakudjara

Wallace Ruzvidzo Herald Reporter

SADC’s Executive Secretary, His Excellency Mr Elias Magosi, this morning paid a courtesy call on President Mnangagwa at State House.

In an interview following their closed door meeting, Mr Magosi said they had held fruitful deliberations.

Their discussions with President Mnangagwa centred around the progress Zimbabwe continues to make in its preparatory work ahead of hosting the 44th SADC Summit this August.

During the Summit, Zimbabwe will assume Chairmanship of the regional bloc.