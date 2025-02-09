Source: Cde Chigudu’s body expected in Makoni | The Sunday Mail

Sunday Mail Reporter

THE body of former ZANU PF Manicaland provincial chairperson and long-serving civil servant Cde Tinaye Chigudu, who passed away on Wednesday, will be transported to his home village in Headlands, Makoni district, today to allow the local community to pay their final respects.

On Friday, President Mnangagwa declared Cde Chigudu a national hero in recognition of his significant contribution to Zimbabwe both before and after independence.

In a statement issued yesterday, the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage said the body will depart from the Charles Gumbo Barracks at 10am and is expected to arrive at Chigudu Primary School in Headlands by mid-morning, where the community will gather to honour him.

At 2pm, the body will depart from Chigudu Primary School and return to the Charles Gumbo Barracks by 2.45pm.

Later in the evening, it will be taken to his home in Mt Pleasant, Harare, where it will lie in state. “Kindly take note that the body will lie in state at No 9 Belsize Close, Northwood, Mt Pleasant, Harare,” reads the statement.

“The Makoni community is encouraged to come in their numbers and give a befitting send-off to this gallant son of the soil. Burial arrangements will be announced in due course.”

In his condolence message on Friday, President Mnangagwa described Cde Chigudu as a dedicated cadre who served ZANU PF and Government with loyalty.

“Cde Chigudu was among the brave sons and daughters of the soil who took a stand and fought for the independence of Zimbabwe,” said the President.

“He was one of the first combatants to be sent for training in North Korea under the Zimbabwe People’s Revolutionary Army (ZPRA).

“He demonstrated his bravery when he was deployed as an intelligence operative in the then-Salisbury.

“The critical information he gathered regarding the modus operandi of the racist Rhodesian forces assisted the guerrilla operations and recruitment of young Zimbabweans for guerrilla training.”

As Cde Chigudu pursued this mission, added the President, he was captured and imprisoned for 12 years by the Rhodesian regime.

After his release, Cde Chigudu crossed into Zambia, where he resumed his duties.

“Cde Chigudu was a principled cadre who served the ruling ZANU PF party and the Government with unquestionable allegiance, loyalty and dedication,” added the President.

“He was a fountain of wisdom who offered wise counsel and advice in conducting both party and Government business, drawing from his vast experiences.”

Cde Chigudu was born on August 13, 1942.

He had his early education at Chigudu School, Cyrene Mission and Harare Secondary School where he was expelled in 1964 because of his political activism.

He left the country in 1964 and went to Zambia under ZAPU.

He then underwent training in guerrilla warfare in the Democratic Republic of Korea as a ZPRA cadre. Upon his return, he was deployed as an intelligence officer. In May 1965, he was captured and detained at Gonakudzingwa in Gweru, and finally Whawha.

He was in detention for 12 years and was released in 1977 and exiled.

He went to the United Kingdom and was enrolled at Exeter University, where he studied law between 1978 and 1981.

On returning home, he joined the civil service, first as Under-Secretary (Legal Affairs), Ministry of Transport, from 1981.

He was appointed Deputy Secretary for the Ministry of Home Affairs and then Permanent Secretary in the same ministry from 1994 to 2004. He later became Permanent Secretary for Mines and Mining Development from 2004 to 2005.

He was then appointed Governor and Resident Minister of Manicaland in 2005 and retired in 2008.

At the time of his death, he was a farmer in Makoni district.He is survived by his wife Esther and seven children.