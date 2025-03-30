Source: Cellphone thieves jailed – The Standard

Eight cellphone thieves who went on a stealing spree in Chipinge during Macheso’s show at Dzonzai Business Centre have been jailed by a Chipinge magistrate.

Tafadzwa Mapfumo (33), Stanley Moyo (33), Tinashe Nyamunda (38), Nomsa Mutimirefu (25), Jabulani Makiwa (45), Vincent Mugariwa, Never Roben (29) and Shepherd Masocha (35) pleaded guilty to 21 counts of theft before magistrate Nixon Mangoti.

Mangoti sentenced the eight to one year behind bars and conditionally suspended four months of the sentence.

The court heard that on March 22 this year, the eight stole 21 mobile phones during a music show.

They were intercepted at a police road block in Middle Sabi after a report and searches were conducted.

The mobile phones were recovered leading to the eight’s arrest.