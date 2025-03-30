Source: Harare man steals ostriches – The Standard

A Harare man has appeared before Harare magistrates courts facing allegations of stealing seven ostriches valued at US$7 000 at Haka game park, Msasa, Harare.

Erick Muchezi was remanded in custody when he appeared before Harare magistrate Lisa Mutendereki .

Prosecutors alleged that on February 3 this year, the accused and his accomplices went to Haka Game Park where they scaled the security fence and gained entry into the ostrich pen.

The accused allegedly killed four ostriches using a log and went away unnoticed, however, the complainant made a police report.

On February 7, 2025 the two accused together proceeded again to Haka Game Park in Harare’s Msasa area where they scaled the security fence and gained entry into the ostrich pen and stole two ostriches.

The court heard that on February 9, 2025 the Muchedza used the same method to steal ostriches.

Police’s CID Flora and Fauna section investigated the matter which led to Muchedza’s arrest.

The court heard that the ostrich feathers were recovered at the residence of Muchedza’s accomplice, leading to their arrest.