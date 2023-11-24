Source: Cement dealer loses 4000 bags to fraudsters -Newsday Zimbabwe

A Harare cement dealer lost more than 4000 bags of cement to fraudsters.

The accused, Blessing Mangwiro (51) and Samson Mutereko (56) appeared before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi on Thursday charged with fraud and were remanded in custody to today for bail ruling.

Allegations are that on November 14 this year, Mangwiro and Mutereko and their accomplices Phineas Chamunorwa and March Masiye, who are still at large, approached the complainant with the intention of defrauding him of his cement.

They requested to be supplied with seven truckloads of cement totalling 50kgX 4400 bags of cement.

It is alleged that on November 15, the complainant supplied the accused persons with 3 000 bags worth US$46 500.

The accused then provided him with fake cash transfer documents.

The complainant immediately filed a police report after checking his bank and discovered that he had been duped.