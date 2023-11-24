Source: Makoni Central MP arrested –Newsday Zimbabwe

Another by-election is looming in Makoni Central constituency, Manicaland, following the arrest of opposition party legislator, Patrick Sagandira, on charges of political violence.

Sagandira is accused of teaming with other Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) supporters to assault Zanu PF activists, resulting in some being admitted to Rusape hospital.

He appeared at the Rusape Magistrate Court and was granted US$500 bail alongside his accomplices who include Rusape town council councillor, Teddy Chipere.

They are expected back in court on November 29 for trial commencement.

In the August 23 and 24 harmonisedt elections, Sagandira polled 9 644 votes against Zanu PF candidate Shepherd Nyika who got 8 503 votes.

The country is set to hold by-elections on December 9 to fill 14 parliamentary and 17 local authority seats that fell vacant in September following the recall of CCC legislators and councillors by the party’s self-imposed secretary- general, Sengezo Tshabangu.