Source: Chamisa camp retains Gwanda mayoral seat – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY BRENNA MATENDERE/PRAISEMORE SITHOLE

THE main opposition MDC Alliance led by Nelson Chamisa yesterday won the Gwanda mayoral election, narrowly beating Zanu PF.

MDC Alliance candidate Njabulo Siziba garnered five votes while Zanu PF’s Albert Ndlovu got four.

There are five MDC Alliance councillors in Gwanda while Zanu has four.

The seat fell vancant following the recall of MDC Alliance’s Jastone Mazhale by Thokozani Khupe’s MDC-T.

Matabeleland South MDC Alliance spokesperson Ntato Ndlela said: “Siziba is our new MDC Alliance mayor for Gwanda. It was a hard-won victory. We are so happy that our councillors stuck to the strategy and played their cards close to the chest so to speak.”

“Khupe could not field any candidate because she has no councillors in Gwanda who support her. The only strategy she has is recalling our deployees and that strategy is fast losing value.”

MDC-T acting spokesperson Khaliphani Phugeni was unavailable for comment yesterday.

Meanwhile, Siziba’s first-born son, Priority Siziba, who died on Friday last week in a road accident was laid to rest yesterday in Mawane area, Gwanda.

This was confirmed by Matabeleland South police spokesperson Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele.

“The accident happened on October 2 at around 10pm at the 121km peg along Beitbridge-Bulawayo Highway near Matshetsheni turn-off. The deceased is Priority Siziba (29). He suffered head injuries and died upon admission at Gwanda Hospital,” Ndebele said.

“Priority had two passengers in the vehicle who escaped unharmed. He lost control and the vehicle overturned. Investigations are still ongoing to establish the cause of the accident.”