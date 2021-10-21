Source: Chamisa “Escapes,” Again, From “ZANU PF Thugs”

Nelson Chamisa, the leader of opposition MDC Alliance Wednesday morning reportedly managed to escape after a suspected ZANU PF mob tried to block his path in Makoni, Manicaland.

Chamisa, who is a former minister of I.C.T., Postal and Courier Services, is in Manicaland touring the province. The alleged blockade comes barely hours after MDC Alliance claimed that Chamisa was narrowly missed by a bullet shot at his car in an attempted assassination attempt. MDC Alliance announced this Wednesday:

Zanu PF thugs have unleashed an orgy of violence & mounted an illegal ambush at the Troutbeck turn off en route to Nyanga. They are armed with machetes & weapons. Civilians are being searched & the movement of vehicles has been blocked. No reaction from the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP).

Reports suggest that the mob tried to block Chamisa’s path with a diagonally parked Mitsubishi with its bonnet open.

Surprisingly, the alleged attacks come when a United Nations special rapporteur, Alena Douhan, is in the country to assess the impact of sanctions that were imposed on the country over the deteriorating democratic space.

Douhan’s report will likely result in the removal of sanctions if there is proof that the sanctions are affecting the general populace.

Meanwhile, the United States and her allies that imposed sanctions on Zimbabwe are adamant that the measures are will only be removed when or if Zimbabwe reforms.

The alleged attacks are detrimental to the government.