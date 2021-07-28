Source: Chamisa’s Aide Defects To Mwonzora-led MDC-T – Lite News by Pindula

Nelson Chamisa’s former aide, George Madzore, has defected from MDC Alliance to join MDC-T led by Douglas Mwonzora and is now set to contest in the upcoming Kwekwe Central constituency by-elections. Speaking on his decision to join MDC-T, Madzore said:

I followed the Supreme Court judgement.

The anticipated by-elections have reportedly triggered a wrangle between the two parties over the use of the name MDC Alliance. Judith Tobaiwa who is representing the MDC Alliance said the move by their rivals was aimed at confusing the electorate. She said:

This move is aimed at confusing the electorate we are not going to allow that. Considering that is the name we are using. On whether we will use the name or not in the elections we will cross the river when we get there.

MDC Alliance Midlands Provincial spokesperson Takavafira Zhou said the move by Mwonzora’s group is a non-event.

This confusion is peddled by our former MDC-T colleagues but it’s a storm in the teaspoon. For the record you should be aware these are the same people who recalled MDCA MPs claiming they had joined another political party MDCA which they claimed was different from MDC-T. It is clear they are trying to cause confusion and gain capital from our supporters’ votes. We said it before that a political party is more to do with grassroots support. We will respond appropriately at the nomination court and we have a number of options at our disposal.

He added that while the Chamisa group was going to maintain its identity, it may be forced to put a suffix for election purposes although it remains as the legitimate MDC. Zhou added that voters will simply look for a picture of their candidate Judith Tobaiwa and clear “any confusion Mwonzora is trying to bring.” Madzore, however, said there is no fight for the name. He added:

The Alliance agreement is for 5 years from 2017 and it clearly states that the president for MDCT is automatically the presidential candidate for Alliance.

Meanwhile, four Zanu-PF members – former deputy mayor John Mapurazi, Energy Ncube, cleric and gold magnate Kandross Mugabe and Gladys Chimudzeka – have since submitted their names to represent the party in the pending by-elections.