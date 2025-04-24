Champion innovation, creativity, journalists told

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Sikhumbuzo Moyo

JOURNALISTS covering the 2025 Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) should shift from routine reporting and champion a narrative that celebrates national innovation, creativity and economic progress, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services permanent secretary Mr Nick Mangwana has said.

Speaking at the launch of the Ministry’s newly refurbished pavilion on Wednesday, Mr Mangwana said the media has a responsibility to inform, inspire, and help shape the national conversation.

“We want to see your imagination by covering those things that you believe are innovative and make a difference to the economy, and are different from what you saw in previous years. As the media, you have a responsibility to inform the public,” said Mr Mangwana.

This year’s ZITF has placed innovation at the heart of its programme. On Tuesday, the ZITF Innovators Forum brought together students, academics, and professionals at the Bulawayo Agricultural Society Pavilion under the theme, “Catalysing Industrial Growth through Collaborative Innovation.” Participants were encouraged to embrace Artificial Intelligence (AI) and other emerging technologies as tools to unlock creativity and address socio-economic challenges.

Keynote speaker, Executive Director of the Scientific and Industrial Research and Development Centre (SIRDC), Professor Tawanda Mushiri, reminded delegates that while AI can enhance efficiency, it cannot replace human ingenuity.

In a significant shift, Mr Mangwana noted that the Ministry is working more collaboratively with media houses than in previous years. The Ministry’s pavilion features interactive elements reflecting the evolution of Zimbabwe’s media sector.

“We have come to an event where we are telling you about our pavilion. As a ministry, you are our partners and stakeholders, and therefore you need to understand the partnership we have with you and what we are trying to achieve with our exhibition,” said Mr Mangwana.

“Our pavilion houses ZBC, who are broadcasting live from the site. Transmedia is here with satellite decoders, making platforms of newly licensed TV stations accessible. We also have a space dedicated to podcasts, including a live show hosted by DJ Olla.”

Community and campus radio stations are also broadcasting live—a reflection of the Government’s commitment to diversifying voices and platforms across the country.

A major highlight of the trade fair will be tomorrow’s official opening ceremony, which will be graced by President Mnangagwa and his Mozambican counterpart, President Daniel Chapo, who will officially open the ZITF.

“Beyond this, we would like to inform the media that, related to this ZITF, on Friday we will have the official opening and visit by the Head of State of the Republic of Mozambique, Cde Daniel Chapo. Of course, His Excellency President Mnangagwa will be working alongside him, and that is a major event,” said Mr Mangwana.

He also highlighted several major side events lined up as part of this year’s ZITF calendar, which he urged the media to cover extensively.

“These include tonight’s Industry and Commerce Dinner, the Connect Africa Symposium, the ZITF Diplomats’ Forum, the Charity Golf Challenge, and the Scholastica,” Mr Mangwana said.

Today, the Ministry will host the third annual Media Indaba at the National Gallery in Bulawayo. The event has attracted a wide range of participants, including lecturers, media professionals, students, and stakeholders.

Speakers include United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator Mr Edward Kallon, acting principal of the Zimpapers Training Institute Mr Limukani Ncube, musician and politician Sandra Ndebele, Lupane State University lecturer Ms Sanelisiwe Sibanda, and veteran playwright and educationist Mr Thabani Moyo.

Mr Mangwana said the forum would tackle critical issues affecting the media industry — from professional development to the evolving role of the press in national development.

“We will be discussing all the subjects around the media and developments in this sector, including the industrial challenges we are facing. It’s a very enlightening platform in the sense that it’s discursive, where the media can express themselves as players,” he said.

“It is also very enlightening in that those things which you believe cannot be said — this is the platform where you actually speak directly to policy holders.”