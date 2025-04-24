2nd Republic raises Gokwe’s status

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

This year, Gokwe hosted the 45th Independence Day celebrations held last week, marking a significant shift in the narrative surrounding the district. The hosting of the national event there not only signified national pride, but also heralded the arrival of life-changing legacy projects, including essential infrastructure improvements that will benefit the local population for generations to come.

Wallace Ruzvidzo-Herald Reporter

GOKWE Nembudziya, once regarded as a desolate place of banishment for those marginalised by their communities and colonial authorities, has undergone a remarkable transformation that defies its troubled past, turning it from a historically neglected area into a symbol of hope and renewal.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary Mr Nick Mangwana yesterday told The Herald that the decision by President Mnangagwa to choose Gokwe Nembudziya as the venue for this year’s highly successful celebrations exemplified visionary leadership.

The hosting of the national event there, he added, reflected the Second Republic’s commitment to inclusivity and development.

As the celebrations unfolded, the community stood poised to embrace the opportunities that come with this recognition, paving the way for a brighter future.

“Nembudziya epitomised the principle of decentralisation and devolution of national events. For the President to elect to hold a national event there was leadership personified.

“Gokwe will never be forgotten again. Right now everyone is talking about it. This is massive marketing for the place,” he said.

The Permanent Secretary then chronicled the district’s past, which was characterised by isolation and underdevelopment before the coming of the Second Republic.

“There are things that stand out. Let us come from the perspective that Gokwe’s underdevelopment is part of the legacy of colonial authorities.

“Gokwe was used as a desolate place of banishment for those not wanted by their communities or by the colonial authorities.

“This is the place where they were trying to banish Chief Rekayi Tangwena and his people. It was known for tsetse fly and mosquitoes and related diseases,” he said.

Mr Mangwana said thanks to the President, the term “national” was no longer synonymous with Harare in terms of hosting national events.

“The spotlight was shown on their (Nembudziya) current development position and work put into making them leapfrog. Resources were poured into making them ready to host in infrastructural terms (and) this is what is happening to every place set to host these national events,” he said.

Projects undertaken in the district include the installation and upgrading of 3G and 4G base stations, the renovation of a mortuary at Nembudziya Hospital, the training of local communities in digital skills, refurbishment of computer laboratories and the establishment of a telemedicine clinic.

Work was also carried out at Nembudziya Stadium, the grading of the Kadoma-Sanyati -Nembudziya Road, rehabilitation of local service roads, upgrading of 132 graves across heroes’ shrines in the Midlands Province, the construction of field museums and memorial plinths at the former Sikombela Restriction Camp, Connemara Prison and Mutapa Hall were undertaken.

Educational legacy projects are at Nembudziya Government High School, Nyamuroro High School, Nyamuroro Primary School and Nyamuroro Vocational Training Centre. These include classroom blocks, ablution blocks, teachers’ houses, science laboratories, boreholes and facilities for School Business Units.