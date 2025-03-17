Source: Chaos as war veterans press conference disrupted by ‘state agents’ – Zimbabwe News Now

BULAWAYO – A press conference organised by a group of war veterans at the Bulawayo Media Centre on Monday descended into chaos after it was disrupted by a group of youths claiming to represent an organisation called Youth Connect.

The war veterans, who had gathered to address the state of governance in Zimbabwe and announce a planned march against corruption, tribalism, and economic decline, accused the youths of being “hired hands” and “state agents” sent to deny them press freedom and freedom of expression.

The war veterans stressed their actions were not partisan but driven by a desire to see Zimbabwe achieve the political and economic freedom they fought for during the liberation struggle.

The incident, which unfolded in front of journalists and uniformed police officers highlights growing tensions between a section of the war veterans and the government, as well as the challenges faced by citizens seeking to exercise their constitutional rights.

The press conference was scheduled to be addressed by Andreas Ethan Mathibela, a faction leader of the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA), and Buster Magwizi, the spokesperson for the ZPRA Veterans Association.

But before the war veterans could begin, they were confronted by a group of youths who claimed to have booked the venue for their own meeting.

The area outside the Media Centre venue was teeming with law enforcement agents and police, raising suspicions about the youths’ motives.

Inside the venue, the war veterans questioned the legitimacy of Youth Connect, accusing them of being state agents sent to disrupt their event.

“We came to the press club to address journalists, thinking democracy is there in Zimbabwe, and people are allowed to speak. But if the law enforcers say stop, they should tell us the reason,” said Magwizi, visibly frustrated.

Mathibela echoed his sentiments, demanding to know the youths’ intentions.

“We didn’t invite Youth Connect. Are you serious that you are from Youth Connect?” he asked.

The youths, however, insisted they had a legitimate meeting scheduled, a claim dismissed by the war veterans while the journalists who were present also did not know about it.

The war veterans, who continued saying they fought in Zimbabwe’s liberation struggle, expressed their anger and disappointment at being denied the opportunity to speak.

Magwizi accused the youths of being “state security problems” sent to destabilise their efforts to address the country’s challenges.

“We went to war, shed our blood for this country, for you guys to be here today,” Magwizi said, addressing the youths.

“We are not here to trouble each other. Better for you to kill us, shoot us. We saw you outside; we know you guys. No-one is quite a secret here. We know that you are state agents. You guys are precipitating violence.”

Mathibela warned the youths of the consequences of their actions, stating, “you could be protected by a clique of individuals, but you are not safe. If it’s like this, then let war start. You’re now going to inherit our shadows. If you don’t kill us, you must know what is coming to you.”

Outside the venue, the situation escalated when one of the youths grabbed Mathibela’s cap, prompting a swift reaction from the crowd.

The youth was apprehended and handcuffed by police, who took him away.

“We want proper governance. We have a leadership that is corrupt, nepotic, and tribalist. They have created a dynasty,” Mathibela said.

“We are not insulting anyone; we’re not engaging in partisan politics. We don’t belong to a political party. We’re war veterans. The reason we went to war was simply to help Zimbabwe attain political and economic freedom.”

Magwizi added, “We fought for peace, justice, and truth, but we are denied the space to speak, to tell the country, our parents, our children and the world how Zimbabwe feels so that together, in an international framework, we can repair the ills this country is in.”

Magwizi also accused the government of employing underhand tactics to silence dissent, comparing the disruption to “Nazi operations.”

Mathibela added that despite informing the police about their planned march, state agents were sent to intimidate and harass them.

“We have informed the police, the commissioner general, that come Thursday, people are supposed to go onto the streets to exercise their constitutional rights. They will not stop us,” Mathibela declared.

“If you want to engage us physically, that’s where we will meet. I will be there right at the front. These are hired hands; they have been bought by corrupt politicians who are interrupting our roadmap.”

Throughout the confrontation, the youths remained defiant, with one member heckling Mathibela.

“We’re here, there won’t be any demonstration. Do it and see,” said the man wearing pink shorts.

Their brazen attitude further fueled the war veterans’ anger, with Mathibela warning that the youths would face consequences for their actions.

However, the war veterans remain resolute in their mission.

“We will overwhelm them,” Mathibela declared. “Our struggle was never overnight, but eventually, we won. We are war veterans.”

Afterwards some youths were seen being handed money from some men who were part of the melee. This journalist observed the youthful hecklers being handed $10 notes each.

Mathibela’s group have openly pledged support for Blessed Geza, the war veteran recently expelled from Zanu PF after declaring that President Emmerson Mnangagwa has failed and “must go now.”

Geza has been forced into exile in South Africa and Blessed Mhlanga, a journalist from Alpha Media Holdings which carried a video of Geza, has been arrested and accused of inciting violence.

Rising discontent among veterans of the 1970s war of liberation comes amid growing factionalism in Zanu PF fuelled by succession politics. Mnangagwa’s second and final term will terminate in 2028, and the fight to succeed him is hotting up.