Source: Nurses Protest At Sally Mugabe Hospital Over Deteriorating Conditions

Nurses at Sally Mugabe Central Hospital in Harare staged a protest on Monday, 17 March, to highlight deteriorating working conditions that have disrupted operations at one of Zimbabwe’s largest referral hospitals.

The healthcare workers raised concerns about the lack of basic amenities, such as electricity and running water, which they say are severely affecting their ability to work and provide proper care for patients.

The demonstration, which began early in the morning, saw dozens of nurses holding placards with slogans like “No Water, No Power, No Care!” and “Our Patients Deserve Better.”