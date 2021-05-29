Source: Chaos rocks Mberengwa school after deputy head’s death | The Herald

Freedom Mupanedemo-Midlands Bureau

There has been turmoil at Chemimwe High School in Mberengwa after the school deputy head collapsed and died last week moments after he was involved in a heated argument with the headmaster over the school’s Wi-Fi.

Sources close to the incident, which occurred last Friday said the now deceased deputy head, only identified as Mr Muneri, was involved in a nasty argument with the school head, Mr Cephas Ravengai, on why he was monopolising the school’s Wi-Fi password.

“They exchanged harsh words in front of pupils and teachers ,but the head dug in saying he would not give him (Mr Muneri) theWi-Fi password.

“Some few minutes after the argument, Mr Muneri complained of a severe headache and collapsed. He was rushed to Zvishavane District Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival,” said a teacher at school who declined to be named.

The witnesses said the argument, which attracted the attention of other staffers and pupils, left many wondering and terrified by the sudden death.

They said lessons have not been conducted at the school since Monday, with both teachers and pupils demonstrating against the head while demanding answers over the deputy head’s “mysterious” death.

“There has not been classes since Monday with demonstrations rocking the school. Today (yesterday) the head sought the services of the police, but the officers who came to the school could not convince the pupils to get back into the classes,” said another source.

In a video that has gone viral on social media platforms in Mberengwa and other parts of the country, parents could be seen singing songs denigrating the school head on the one side while students were on the other.

Mr Ravengai yesterday declined to comment over the matter.

Acting Midlands Provincial Education Director, Mr Robson Machimbira confirmed the deputy head’s sudden death and the demonstrations that ensued at the school.

He, however, said he was still to get a report from the district education inspector who was seconded to the school to investigate the events there.

“I understand there is turmoil at the school following the passing on of the deputy head at Chemimwe High. I have asked a district inspector to go and investigate and unfortunately he had to attend another funeral of our district official there and we are yet to get a report,” he said.