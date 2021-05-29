Source: Mass testing for Bondolfi community | The Herald

George Maponga-Masvingo Bureau

A mass testing of villagers around Bondolfi Teachers’ College for Covid-19 has started following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus at the institution, which has become a provincial hotspot for the deadly disease.

This comes as 100 students and teachers at Bondolfi have tested positive following tests conducted since Africa Day.

Over 300 students, teachers and non-teaching staff at the institution were scanned for the virus and 94 students are now self-isolating after testing positive together with six lecturers.

Bondolfi has been put under tight lockdown with several roadblocks mounted on all roads leading to the college.

Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Ezra Chadzamira said the Government was pulling all the stops to contain the pandemic.

“There are teams that are also testing villagers from communities around Bondolfi so that we make sure the disease is under control.

“We are also waiting for the national Covid-19 taskforce to give us direction on whether lockdown should be scaled up across the province in the wake of developments at Bondolfi,”said Minister Chadzamira.

He added that movement from and to the college has been proscribed with students, both infected and affected, self-isolating and quarantining, respectively.

“Lectures have been suspended at Bondolfi and all those who tested positive for Covid-19 are restricted to their halls of residence while the rest of the students are also in quarantine waiting to be tested again after 14 days,” said Minister Chadzamira.

“There are 94 students and six lecturers who tested positive for Covid-19 at Bondolfi and we have since banned movement from and into the college.”

He added that while the situation was being closely monitored, Government had also made it difficult for people to travel to and from the Covid-19 hotspot.

Masvingo provincial medical director Dr Amadeous Shamu, expressed optimism that the outbreak will be contained.

Dr Shamu said health teams were combing the area, testing people to make sure the spread was contained.